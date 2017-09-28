For $70, This AI Job Platform Promises It Can Land You An Interview In 60 Days

“No, there’s nothing wrong with you,”Kushal Chakrabarti, cofounder and CEO of TalentWorks , an AI platform for job seekers, tells job seekers. “It’s miserable for everyone. The U.S. economy is adding jobs, but it’s still a serious pain in the ass for any single American job seeker to actually get a job,” he says.

In a blog post, Chakrabarti details the average length of time to hire that spans submitting an application, interviewing, and getting an offer for a variety of positions, based on a subsample of TalentWorks data tracking about 3,000 job applications. The results show a bleak picture of the application process, which stretches well past a couple of weeks and sometimes even months. For example, among the most popular jobs on TalentWorks, it takes about three weeks for software developers to go from application to job offer, while it takes in excess of four months for a mechanical engineer to go through the process. The bulk of the time is spent on the interviewing process, which is similar to recent analysis by Glassdoor that focused on that stage of hiring.

One part of the problem is that you have to submit so many applications before one takes you far enough to land an offer, Chakrabarti explains. The probability of getting a job interview from one application is just 8.3%. But TalentWorks was created to change all that.

Chakrabarti was a software engineer at Amazon who rose to a leadership role, and then left in order to start the nonprofit Vittana. In 2014, the Khosla-backed startup, which provided students in developing countries with microloans to complete their education, merged with Kiva, and Chakrabarti spent a couple of years traveling and advising other startups.

Yet all the while he was chewing over the fact that a $500 education loan could change a young person’s life dramatically in one country, it could barely make a dent in the U.S. for students shouldering college loans averaging in excess of $30,000. In the U.S., he saw another problem emerge: A large number of college graduates were underemployed and unable to pay back loans.

According to an Accenture study, 51% of 2014-2015 graduates were underemployed–holding jobs that don’t require the college degrees they’ve earned–and that number has risen precipitously over the past 15 years. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found similar troubles among millennials whose academic careers terminated with high school diplomas; underemployment among that group stood at 33.7% last year, compared with 26.8% in 2007.

The problem isn’t just a millennial one. Chakrabarti also saw an opportunity for mothers who were returning to the workforce and people who were laid off as businesses closed, too.