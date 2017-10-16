advertisement
How Disney’s New Streaming Services Could Stack Up Against Netflix

Netflix’s The Crown. [Photo: Robert Viglasky/Netflix]

Both Netflix and Disney will have streaming services in 2018, a sign that the digital disrupter and legacy player are coming into direct competition. Here’s  a look at how their strengths and weaknesses will play out in their rival services.

The content

Netflix: Netflix is pouring $6 billion this year into English- and local-language programming around the world; next year, it plans to spend $7 billion on licensed shows and original material from the likes of David Letterman and the Coen brothers. And then there’s whatever Shonda Rhimes is cooking up.

Disney: ESPN, which alone is spending $7.3 billion on content this year, will launch its service next year—no word yet on whether NBA and NFL games will be on it. The Disney-branded entertainment app, coming in 2019, will house Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm movies, along with original films and TV series.

The Last Jedi, from Disney-owned Lucasfim. [Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Photofest]

The technology

Netflix: With an assist from its sophisticated recommendation engine and new video previews, Netflix’s recently overhauled user interface makes surfing more seamless and enjoyable.

Disney: Disney is tapping BAMTech to create its app. The streaming company, which spun out from Major League Baseball and is now majority-owned by Disney, is considered the gold standard for streaming technology.

The price

Netflix: Netflix counts more than 100 million subscribers (half of them abroad), who pay roughly $10 a month. Those subscriptions don’t cover costs—yet.

Disney: Most analysts agree that Disney should keep the price low, but that will be tough with so much premium content going to the app.FCS

