advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Disney’s New Streaming Services Could Stack Up Against Netflix

How Disney’s New Streaming Services Could Stack Up Against Netflix
Netflix’s The Crown. [Photo: Robert Viglasky/Netflix]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Both Netflix and Disney will have streaming services in 2018, a sign that the digital disrupter and legacy player are coming into direct competition. Here’s  a look at how their strengths and weaknesses will play out in their rival services.

advertisement

The content

Netflix: Netflix is pouring $6 billion this year into English- and local-language programming around the world; next year, it plans to spend $7 billion on licensed shows and original material from the likes of David Letterman and the Coen brothers. And then there’s whatever Shonda Rhimes is cooking up.

Disney: ESPN, which alone is spending $7.3 billion on content this year, will launch its service next year—no word yet on whether NBA and NFL games will be on it. The Disney-branded entertainment app, coming in 2019, will house Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm movies, along with original films and TV series.

The Last Jedi, from Disney-owned Lucasfim. [Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Photofest]

The technology

Netflix: With an assist from its sophisticated recommendation engine and new video previews, Netflix’s recently overhauled user interface makes surfing more seamless and enjoyable.

Disney: Disney is tapping BAMTech to create its app. The streaming company, which spun out from Major League Baseball and is now majority-owned by Disney, is considered the gold standard for streaming technology.

The price

Netflix: Netflix counts more than 100 million subscribers (half of them abroad), who pay roughly $10 a month. Those subscriptions don’t cover costs—yet.

Disney: Most analysts agree that Disney should keep the price low, but that will be tough with so much premium content going to the app.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life