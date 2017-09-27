Delta is offering free in-flight texts via WhatsApp, iMessage, and Facebook Messenger

If for some reason you don’t watch CBS This Morning every single morning, here’s what happened this morning: Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced that passengers will now be able to text while they fly—for free. Yes, an airline is giving away something for free.

The new free in-flight messaging will allow passengers to use iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger on Wi-Fi-enabled planes without paying for in-flight internet. That means you could spend the entire flight texting Kanye lyrics to your brother, sending very specific dinner requests to your dad, or simply live texting the entire plot of whichever episode of The Big Bang Theory is being offered on the in-flight entertainment system to your roommate.

Delta’s new free in-flight messaging service starts this this weekend, which means you might hear about it on CBS Sunday Morning, too.ML