How Strange—Trump deletes tweets supporting failed Senate candidate

Donald Trump likes a winner. So when his chosen candidate to take over Jeff Sessions’s Alabama Senate seat lost in the primary, he deleted the tweets he had sent out supporting him, according to ProPublica , which keeps track of such things.

Trump sent out several tweets in support of Alabama’s Luther Strange (who was appointed to fill the Senate seat in February), writing things like “Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border” and then congratulating himself for boosting Strange in the polls, tweeting: “Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement.”

Despite Trump’s ringing endorsement, though, Strange was not the projected winner in his race, losing to Republican Roy Moore. When it became clear that Strange would not win, the tweets Trump had sent out in support of Strange disappeared from his verified Twitter account on Tuesday night, per ProPublica. Strange conceded to Moore shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time, 9:30 p.m. ET. Trump then tweeted out his congratulations to Moore.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Trump frequently deletes tweets from his personal Twitter account, although it remains unclear whether doing so violates the Presidential Records Act of 1978, which requires all the president’s records be preserved. So who is going to tell him that?ML