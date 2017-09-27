Behold! Absolutely The Craziest Milk Commercial Ever Made

Who: Rakunoh Mother

Why we care: I don’t speak Japanese, but you don’t need to understand the language to see what’s going on here. Children running out into a field with empty glasses, raising them to the sky, just as a UFO sporting cow-like colors sprouts a giant teat and rains milk down on them. There’s been plenty of bemoaning for years about the growing disconnect between people and where our food comes from, and this ad certainly doesn’t do anything to remedy that situation.

According to Google Translate, the YouTube description is: “Milk is poured directly from the UFO into the cup which the children have! What? Expressing deliciousness directly.”

Indeed. SPACE MILK.