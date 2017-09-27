- 5:55 am
Don’t tell Donald! Twitter is testing doubling tweet lengths to 280 characters
The company has revealed that it doesn’t like that in some languages it’s easier for users to express themselves in 140 characters than it is in other languages–so it’s testing out doubling the 140 character limit. In a blog post announcing the trial, Twitter wrote:
Trying to cram your thoughts into a Tweet–we’ve all been there, and it’s a pain.
Interestingly, this isn’t a problem everywhere people Tweet. For example, when I (Aliza) Tweet in English, I quickly run into the 140 character limit and have to edit my Tweet down so it fits. Sometimes, I have to remove a word that conveys an important meaning or emotion, or I don’t send my Tweet at all. But when Iku Tweets in Japanese, he doesn’t have the same problem. He finishes sharing his thought and still has room to spare. This is because in languages like Japanese, Korean, and Chinese you can convey about double the amount of information in one character as you can in many other languages, like English, Spanish, Portuguese, or French.
We want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter, so we’re doing something new: we’re going to try out a longer limit, 280 characters, in languages impacted by cramming (which is all except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean).
The company didn’t say which users would be granted access to the 280 character limit trial, but it assured users that brevity will still be a defining characteristic of the service, noting:
Twitter is about brevity. It’s what makes it such a great way to see what’s happening. Tweets get right to the point with the information or thoughts that matter. That is something we will never change.
However, given that the 140 character limit is the defining hallmark of Twitter, what happens if it goes away?
This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu
— jack (@jack) September 26, 2017
Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? ????
We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. ????https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL
— Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017