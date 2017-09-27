Don’t tell Donald! Twitter is testing doubling tweet lengths to 280 characters

The company has revealed that, in some languages, it’s harder for users to express themselves in 140 characters than it is in other languages– so it’s testing out doubling the 140 character limit . Twitter users, of course, has been a field day upon hearing the news…

just to give you an idea of what 280 character tweets will look like pic.twitter.com/KXSfmDuaqF — Ana (@SpaceDoctorPhD) September 26, 2017

Everyone on Twitter: plz do something about the harassment, abuse, racism & homophobia on here Twitter: we’re doubling the character limit https://t.co/ltIiyFjAXS — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 26, 2017

Think I can speak for every woman here when I say, with 280 characters, I can’t wait to hear all the exciting new ways I’ll be called a cunt — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) September 27, 2017

“I really wish @realDonaldTrump had 280 characters for his Tweets,” said no one ever. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) September 26, 2017

Hi Twitter, I’d just like to say that I really dislike the idea of switching to 280 character tweets, for the following reasons: 1st…(1/2) — PracticalTAS???????????? (@PracticalTAS) September 26, 2017

I was thinking 280 characters might be twice the length of Trump’s attention span… — George McClure (@gmcclure4) September 26, 2017

I’m looking forward to 280 characters and all the extra context and nuance that Trump will be able to provide. — Matt Buckland (@ElSatanico) September 27, 2017

My warm take: the 280 characters thing is good, because @twitter is horrible and if they ruin it we’ll all be free — James McLeod (@TelegramJames) September 26, 2017

literally my only talent was being able to think of tweets exactly 140 characters long. i don’t know if I will be able to alter this to 280. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2017

