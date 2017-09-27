advertisement
Don’t tell Donald! Twitter is testing doubling tweet lengths to 280 characters

The company has revealed that, in some languages, it’s harder for users to express themselves in 140 characters than it is in other languages–so it’s testing out doubling the 140 character limit.  Twitter users, of course, has been a field day upon hearing the news…

For more on the change and whether or not it’s the right move, check out this story from our Harry McCracken.MG

