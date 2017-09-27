Google yanks YouTube access from the Amazon Echo Show

It seems the two companies–both of whom makes smart speakers–are having a little spat. As of yesterday, Amazon Echo Show users found they could no longer watch YouTube videos on Amazon’s smart speaker with a built-in screen. So why did YouTube get pulled? That’s one of the things the companies can’t agree on. Amazon told the Verge that there is no technical reason for Google to pull YouTube from Echo Show, while Google says the reason is a technical one. Here’s Amazon’s argument:

Google made a change today at around 3 p.m. YouTube used to be available to our shared customers on Echo Show. As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers.

And Google’s reply:

We’ve been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon’s implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon.

So who’s right? We’ll have to see how this drama plays out. Although it’s worth pointing out that Amazon doesn’t sell Google’s Chromecast devices. Could this be a little tit for tat?MG