How Facebook’s Engineers Try Not To Get Swamped By Massive Live Events

Last February, April the Giraffe gave birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Eager viewers were able to watch the event, in real-time, on Facebook Live. And they did, to the tune of more than 14 million views and 250,000 comments. Across the country, in Seattle, a group of Facebook engineers made sure that everyone watching the feed, and commenting, was able to see the latest updates as they happened.

Facebook has more than 2 billion users. Messenger has more than a billion, as does WhatsApp, while Instagram has more than 700 million. All told, then, ensuring that each of those users is able to watch real-time interactions with the people most important to them is a crucial task for Mark Zuckerberg’s company. If people don’t see those little ellipses that indicate someone they care about is typing something right now, Facebook worries they might lose interest.

The key, said Shie Erlich, Facebook’s manager for real-time infrastructure, is to make sure that when any user does something on live features on the social network–or any of the services it owns–the people that matter to them see it immediately. “Let’s say that your friend Joe wants to go live and show the new tricks his dog learned,” Erlich says. “He opens up the app, [clicks] go live, and at that point, he starts streaming video out. We’re trying to create an audience for this person. Otherwise he’s lonely.”

While most of what people broadcast with Facebook Live is entertaining or at least appropriate, the company has had to grapple with controversy over the tool. People have used it to stream shocking events, such as a number of suicides and killings, and in some cases, Facebook has been accused of moving slowly to remove the videos.

Still, most live videos are harmless and Facebook wants to ensure that users can see them in real time, as well as any relevant engagement, as they’re happening.

In order to do that, Facebook needs to automatically find all the people that might be interested in Joe’s video–friends, family, and followers–and send them notifications that alert them that something is happening. If they care, they’ll click on the notification and start watching Joe’s dog show off. And soon, in all likelihood, some of those people will begin commenting or reacting–sending likes, hearts, and so forth–which everyone also wants to see.

The engagement doesn’t end at seeing how people are reacting. Facebook’s system is also designed to let you know while you’re watching Joe’s video that another friend of yours is watching too. That’s useful, Erlich says, because now you can communicate directly with that friend. “Our systems enable this notion of online presence,” he says, “and let you know that someone is sharing the same experience” as you.