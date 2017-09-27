ASMR Comes To Hollywood In “Battle Of The Sexes”

The most riveting scene in Battle of the Sexes–a thrilling and accurate restaging of the famous 1973 man-versus-woman tennis showdown between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs–occurs not on a tennis court but in a beauty salon. Early in the film, a then married King (played by Emma Stone) encounters hairdresser Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough) for the first time.

advertisement

They’re surrounded by other women who have left the United States Lawn Tennis Association tour to start their own tour, because they aren’t getting paid nearly as much as male players, and they swing into the salon to get their hair done. But there is a quietly seductive interaction going on between the two women, who clearly feel an instantaneous attraction, as Barnett trims King’s locks. The directors, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, used a special close-up lens to capture the looks exchanged between the women and their telling gestures, but it isn’t just the visual close-ups that establish the intimacy. It’s the sound mix, too–the scissors snipping, the whoosh of the blow dryers, and the other sounds of the salon melt away at one point, turning the whispers shared between King and Barnett into audio close-ups. The directors were intentionally attempting to generate an autonomous sensory meridian response, known as AMSR for short. “It’s this effect created when somebody like a dental hygienist, or someone cutting your hair, or doing your makeup, talks in a certain way,” Faris explains. “There’s a certain response that it elicits, not for everyone, but for some people–it’s relaxing.” Related: ASMR, The Internet Subculture Of “Sounds That Feel Good,” Is Going Mainstream ASMR first became popular on YouTube, where you can find dozens of videos made by directors who specialize in the form. And fans have picked out scenes in various movies that may trigger a similarly spine-tingling level of intimacy. But this is perhaps the first time film directors have admitted to creating a scene in order to get an ASMR-like reaction. “People work to make videos that elicit this response,” Dayton says, “and we were wondering, ‘Could we get that response in a theater full of people?'” (It worked for me.)

advertisement

There are, of course, some fantastic tennis scenes as well. “There aren’t many great tennis movies, so we wanted to get the tennis right, without question,” Dayton says. But the directors stress that they didn’t want to shoot a master class on how to nail a backhand. This film is the personal story of an athlete and feminist who publicly fought for women’s equality while privately coming to terms with her own sexuality. “That was a story that hasn’t been told,” Dayton says. That meant making scenes that were “as visceral, as felt as possible,” Faris says. “I think everyone knows it feels so good to have someone run their fingers through your hair and be touched in that way.” Soon after that chance meeting, King gets involved in a secret love affair with Barnett while preparing for the legendary match against Riggs (played by Steve Carell). She has to win, not only for the sake of herself, women’s tennis, and the women’s lib movement at large, but because her opponent is an anti-feminist who declares that he prefers women serving in the kitchen and the bedroom rather than on the tennis court. King doesn’t fall for the bait when Riggs taunts her with his nonsense–she calmly stays in control and above the fray. “She never engaged in name calling,” Dayton says, stressing that one of the lessons to be taken from the film is, “You’ve got to respect your opponent. She won this match because she respected Bobby Riggs as a player.” It would be easy to portray Riggs as nothing more than a sexist clown, but the Battle of the Sexes screenplay written by Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) presents the onetime tennis champ as a middle-aged man who loves his young son and wants nothing more than to save his floundering marriage, which is under threat because of his gambling addiction, but will also do anything to be back in the limelight.

advertisement