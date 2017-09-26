The iPhone X will be in short supply at launch, but that probably won’t hurt Apple

Orders for Apple’s new iPhone X could be delayed by as much as seven weeks for people who pre-order them on October 27, and the delays may get longer after that. Some sources have told Fast Company the delays could go on for as long as six months. But by the looks of things, the delays probably won’t hurt sales of the phone. In fact, it might help them .

A new analyst report out today says Apple will have about 12 million iPhone X units ready at launch. The analyst, Jeff Pu of Taipei-based Yuanta Investment Consulting, told Nikkei Asian Review that iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will likely have produced 40 million iPhone Xs by year’s end. Nikkei cites supplier sources saying problems with manufacturing the parts needed for the iPhone X’s facial recognition system are holding back larger-scale production.

The shortfalls echo those of around the launch of last year’s iPhone 7 Plus, the first iPhone with dual rear cameras. Demand for that phone was unexpectedly high, and supply was limited until well into December. Still, the phone eventually sold in unexpectedly high volumes. After a somewhat muted launch of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (announced alongside the iPhone X), it seems many buyers will be willing to wait for their turn to buy and iPhone X–even if the shortage ends up being far more serious.MS