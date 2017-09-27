This Is How Hubspot Trains Its Employees To Be More Empathetic

For all the merits of “visualization,” when it comes to achieving goals, it only takes you so far. If I want six-pack abs, I’m not going to get it by daydreaming about a stomach of steel. I need to eat right and exercise right. I have to work hard at it.

This is something we tend to forget when it comes to more abstract goals, the stuff you can’t actually stand in the mirror and see–like becoming more empathetic. But the fact is that developing empathy takes practice and hard work, too. So here at HubSpot, we’ve put in place a training regimen to help everyone on our teams flex their empathy muscles. Here’s how.

Start By Meeting People Where They Are

When you’re trying to lose weight or gain strength, you need to step on the scale and take a baseline measurement. Otherwise, how would you know if you’ve made progress? So for our employees, we created a quiz that helps them identify where they currently are on the empathy scale. Based on the Toronto Empathy Questionnaire, the quiz assesses individuals on four aspects of theoretical empathy: emotional contagion, emotion comprehension, sympathetic physiological arousal, and con-specific altruism. Depending on their results, employees then receive tailored resources (articles, books, invitations to employee resource group events, etc.) that help them get started on achieving their empathy goals and improve how they relate to others in the workplace.

Encourage Employees To Tell Personal Stories

It’s not easy to train one person to be more empathetic, and it’s even more difficult to do the same for 2,000 coworkers across seven global offices. As we contemplated empathy building at scale, we decided to host “Humans of HubSpot,” a live storytelling show focused on sharing personal anecdotes, which conventional office settings might not always leave room for.

Drawing inspiration from NPR’s The Moth, employees share stories about their own lives and identities. This kind of unfettered vulnerability breeds trust between colleagues, and trust is what ultimately drives results. As it turns out, we’re not the only one preaching the power of storytelling to build a more empathetic work culture. Our event has already inspired other companies, like Wistia, to start storytelling nights of their own.

Ask Your Employees To Do A Lap In Their Colleagues’ Shoes

We all carry things with us to work that can’t be seen on the surface, but that deeply affect our performance and interactions. In a silent video that’s now been viewed more than 3 million times, the Cleveland Clinic challenged patients and practitioners to build connection and exercise empathy, asking viewers, “If you could stand in someone else’s shoes . . . hear what they hear. See what they see. Feel what they feel. Would you treat them differently?” At HubSpot, we created a similar video to help employees understand each other’s unspoken struggles and joys, so they can focus more on asking questions instead of making assumptions.