Google’s October 4 Pixel event: How to watch the live-stream and read our live coverage

On October 4 at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, Google will be holding a product launch event in San Francisco. If it’s anything like the one the company had on that date in 2016, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives could preside over a flurry of hardware announcements relating to Pixel phones, the Google Home smart speaker, Google’s Daydream VR platform, and Chromecast.