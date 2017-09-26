advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google’s October 4 Pixel event: How to watch the live-stream and read our live coverage

Google’s October 4 Pixel event: How to watch the live-stream and read our live coverage

On October 4 at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, Google will be holding a product launch event in San Francisco. If it’s anything like the one the company had on that date in 2016, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives could preside over a flurry of hardware announcements relating to Pixel phones, the Google Home smart speaker, Google’s Daydream VR platform, and Chromecast.

Google will be livestreaming the event on YouTube—and Fast Company will be in the audience at the SFJAZZ center to provide moment-by-moment news, analysis, and hands-on first takes. Join us here!

HM

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company