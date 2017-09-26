Google’s October 4 Pixel event: How to watch the live-stream and read our live coverage
On October 4 at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, Google will be holding a product launch event in San Francisco. If it’s anything like the one the company had on that date in 2016, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives could preside over a flurry of hardware announcements relating to Pixel phones, the Google Home smart speaker, Google’s Daydream VR platform, and Chromecast.
Google will be livestreaming the event on YouTube—and Fast Company will be in the audience at the SFJAZZ center to provide moment-by-moment news, analysis, and hands-on first takes. Join us here!