Instagram just rolled out a new tool to curb harassment

Instagram is trying to get more serious about one of the worst features on its site—trolls. The company is rolling out a new tool that will make it easier to block trolls, letting anyone with a public account choose whether everyone can comment , or limit commenting capabilities to people they follow, people who follow them, or both. Previously, Instagram would only allow users to block commenting from people one by one.

Instagram has also unveiled a program that will offer support to anyone live-streaming a story that suggests they are suicidal or may injure themselves or others. If someone watching the stream becomes concerned, they can alert Instagram. “We have teams working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, around the world” to moderate these videos and responds to these cries for help, the company said in a blog post.

ML