Ken Block’s “Climbkhana” Is A Smoking-Tire Mountaintop Stunt Festival

Who: The one and only Ken Block.

Why we care: Whenever Hoonigan Racing rally driver Block debuts a new video, seasoned viewers already know what they’re in for: smoking, squealing tires, and jaw-dropping auto-acrobatics that should by all means be physically impossible. Block’s latest does not disappoint on any of those counts. Breaking away–probably only briefly–from the “Gymkhana” series, the Toyo Tires-sponsored “Climbkhana” finds Block taking his 1965 Ford Mustang out to the Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado, and letting her rip. Watch below to see the fearless driver take mountaintop corners in ways they were not meant to be taken.

JB