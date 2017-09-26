Joe Biden is . . . coming to your Amazon Echo?

The former vice president is launching a podcast called Biden’s Briefing, which will consist of 3- to 15-minute episodes where he’ll introduce news stories of Biden-curated content from media partnerships including Axios, Bloomberg, BuzzFeed, The Huffington Post, MSNBC, New York Review of Books, Politico, Slate, Vice, and Wired, reports the Verge. Biden’s requirement is that the spotlighted articles must be thought-provoking. “These briefings include a range of thoughts and opinions, some of which I agree with and some I don’t, but all of which I think are important to spend some time thinking about,” Biden said in a statement. Biden’s Briefings will be on iTunes and Spotify, but also on Google Assistant and on the Amazon Echo as a new skill. MG