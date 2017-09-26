Next year the GPS in your smartphone could be accurate to the foot

Currently, GPS chips in our smartphones can place our rough location within 9 to 15 feet, but beginning next year GPS could be much more precise, reports the Verge. That’s because Broadcom is beginning to produce a new GPS chip that has an accuracy of 30 centimeters–that’s less than a foot. The new GPS chips will be a boon to people in dense urban areas where the wide gamut of current GPS location data can make it hard to pinpoint, for example, what street corner you are standing on at a four-way intersection. While Broadcom has announced the new chip’s availability next year, it has not said which smartphones it will be appearing in yet.MG