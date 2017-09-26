Old Pants, New Tricks: How Levi’s Meets The Challenges Of A Modern Heritage Brand

For the central commercial of Levi’s newest global ad campaign, which launched in August, people of all stripes, sizes, and cultures get down in the international language of a dance circle.

It’s an obvious nod to the need to find common ground amid the divisive culture in which we find ourselves, and even though a pair of pants can’t actually have values, the brand is clearly trying to say something here.

At first glance it may smell a whole lot like Levi’s own “Hardcut: Cheetos” moment , but chief marketing officer Jennifer Sey says the brand has been advocating for its values since Levi Strauss himself donated his very first profits to an orphanage back in 1853, up to a long history of supporting causes, such as HIV/AIDS. In a blog post launching the campaign, the brand also noted the Levi’s Foundation recent commitment to donate $1 million in grants to organizations that protect the civil liberties of vulnerable communities across the United States and abroad.

“We didn’t want it to feel opportunistic, but the fact is the truth is on our side here,” says Sey. “We’ve been very vocal supporters for many decades on issues around equality, and non-discrimination. We were one of the very first companies to support same-sex partner benefits. So whether or not people know this about us, it’s true.”

Planning for this campaign actually began last fall, but Sey admits the cultural climate has added significance to its marketing message.

“We weren’t racing to get something done just to jump into the conversation, this was something we wanted to say and get it right,” she says.

This newest campaign is just the latest example of how Levi’s has managed to leverage its status as a heritage brand with a global reach, while still maintaining a cool, modern image. It may seem easy, but Sey, who’s been at the company for 18 years, says being a heritage brand isn’t always cool. Levi’s annual sales peaked in 1997 at $7.1 billion, but thanks to challenges to its denim dominance from the high end from premium jeans brands, and competition from Walmart, Old Navy and The Gap in the mid to low-end of the price scale, by the mid-2000s it had dropped to about $3 billion.