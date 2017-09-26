Facebook’s Workplace Takes A Big Step Forward By Adding Walmart As A Customer

Today Facebook’s Workplace takes a giant step forward with the addition of a pretty high-profile customer: Walmart. The addition of the largest private employer in the world is a huge coup for Workplace, which launched less than a year ago . It’s also a big move for Walmart. Employees from the company’s corporate office to the store level will be using Facebook going forward to collaborate on projects and communicate with other associates.

“We’re already on the journey of digital transformation here at Walmart and Workplace for us is further accelerating our pace with what we’ve already been doing,” says Dan Kneeshaw, senior director of Digital Strategy and Brand Engagement at Walmart. he says Workplace will join a group of other communication tools used by the company. “A lot of our associates are already using or are familiar with Facebook today, so it’s easy to use and has a very low training threshold.”

That low training threshold has helped bring a number of other companies to Workplace this year as well. Over the last 10 months, Facebook has added more than 14,000 companies to the product, ranging from small independent companies to larger ones like Starbucks, Delta, and Lyft. 80% of Starbucks store managers use the product every week.

Facebook declined to comment on how many individual users make up those companies using Workplace. However, as a point of contrast, Slack, which currently has a stronghold in the workplace chat space, reported in June that it has 5 million daily active users, 1.5 million of those paid.

Validation of the Vision

For Facebook, having a large company like Walmart decide to use the product is transformative.

“It is the validation of the vision we had when we started developing Workplace,” says Julien Codorniou, VP of Workplace by Facebook. He says that the goal of Workplace is to connect employees at companies at every level from the executives working at headquarters to low-level employees out in the field, something that he thinks is made a lot easier by the fact that a lot of the people working at those companies are Facebook users in their personal lives.

“If you know how to use Facebook and Messenger, you will know how to use Workplace,” says Codorniou “That’s important especially if you want to connect with millennials.” The argument being that millennial workers, in particular, will be drawn to working with Facebook over using some other communication tool that might have been used by their parents.