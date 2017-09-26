How to help Puerto Rico: 10 things you can do for Hurricane Maria victims right now

Hurricane Maria, the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the United States, roared through Puerto Rico last week, flattening the island. The 3.4 million Americans citizens who live there had homes destroyed, streets flooded, power grids decimated, widespread internet outages, and dams teetering on the brink of collapse, leaving Puerto Rico in shambles. The bulk of the island doesn’t have water to drink and can’t even call for help because only 25% of cellphone towers survived the storm.

“There’s a humanitarian emergency here in Puerto Rico,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told the Associated Press. “This is an event without precedent.” The current U.S. president finally tweeted about the island’s plight, and did order federal assistance to the island, but has been slow to send a financial plan to Congress. In fact, the White House isn’t expected send Congress a plan for a week or two. Celebrities are rushing to the cause—J. Lo donated $1 million, for instance—but there is a lot more work to be done to help our fellow citizens.

Here’s what you can do to help:

Don’t just give to give, though. Do a little research. Charity Navigator is a good resource for picking the right charity.ML