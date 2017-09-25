Apple, Google, And Microsoft Ranked Three Most Valuable Global Brands Of 2017

Over the last 18 years, Interbrand has been ranking the value of global brands, and for the last five years Apple and Google have held the top two positions. The newest Best Global Brands report and ranking saw Microsoft hit double-digit growth to jump up to No. 3. The remaining Top 10 are Coca-Cola, Amazon, Samsung, Toyota, Facebook, Mercedes, and IBM.

Interbrand’s global CEO Jez Frampton says the most significant change in the list this year is the continued rise of technology-centric brands, especially among the top 10. Microsoft has taken Coca-Cola’s place at No. 3, Amazon moved up three places to No. 5, Samsung moved up to No. 6, and Facebook broke into the Top 10 at No. 8–up from No. 15 last year.

A big focus in this year’s report is that of brand purpose, as defined by a clear objective embodied in everything a brand does.

“Brands embody the purpose and values of the business, helping us to understand them on a deeper level,” says Frampton. “All of the Best Global Brands have a strong sense of purpose—not just in a CSR sense, but by having a higher-order reason for everything they do. Whether it’s to change the world with innovation, delight customers, or grow like never before, the Best Global Brands make it onto the list because that sense of purpose underpins their entire business strategy, making them highly-effective in the market and supercharging the metrics that determine their brand value.”

The Top 5 growing brands on this year’s list are Facebook, Amazon, Adobe, Adidas, and Starbucks. More than half of the Top 100 global brands came from four sectors–automotive, technology, financial services, and consumer goods.

Frampton says that if there’s one take-away from this year’s report, it’s that right now businesses need brands more than ever. “The change all of us are facing may seem overwhelming, but is a fundamental part of life, and so is that desire to grow—personally and as a business,” says Frampton. “Brands are, in our mind, the way businesses form a connection and a relationship with real people. So as people change, and the world changes, a strong brand is the only chance your business has to keep up.”