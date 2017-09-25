Anthony Weiner gets 21-month jail sentence in teen sexting scandal

Disgraced New York politician Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending lewd texts to a 15-year-old, reports the New York Daily News. Weiner’s lawyers advocated for probation, but the judge exacted a harsher penalty. Weiner pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year–on that same day his wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, filed for divorce. Weiner’s argument for probation, according to the Daily News, was that he is mentally sick and needed professional help for rehabilitation.CGW