“Star Trek: Discovery” Opening Credits Are Both Out Of This World, And Not

Who: Creators Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman.

Why we care: Every few years, a show comes along with a game-changing opening credits sequence that makes viewers not want to skip past. Usually, these belong to HBO, whose Game of Thrones stunner features an evolving map of Westeros, and whose titles for Silicon Valley are constantly loaded with new in-jokes. After last night’s premiere, it seems safe to say that this year’s standout is Star Trek: Discovery.

The new series breaks tradition with its predecessors in a number of ways. For starters, Discovery is the first series in the Trek-iverse available only on the streaming platform CBS All Access. For another thing, it’s the first show to feature a black female in the lead, The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays First Officer Michael Burnham here. Along with these changes, the series also features a title sequence that is neither set in space nor is accompanied by any narration. It is only out of this world in the sense that it is awesome.

The “Discovery” sequence consists of a clever montage of blueprints in motion, featuring the outlines of spacecraft, weaponry, and gear that is gradually fleshed in. The Vulcan salute makes an appearance as well. Although these credits carve out their own niche in the world of Star Trek, they also function as a reverent homage to the 51-year history of the series. The obvious takeaway is that the show itself will do the same.