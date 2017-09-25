Sarah Jessica Parker just got a side hustle as an Airbnb tour guide

Because Sarah Jessica Parker is a savvy businesswoman who knows what people want, she is teaming up with Airbnb, channeling her Sex and the City character, and promising to take visitors on “an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience” at Bloomingdales, the Associated Press reports . While Carrie Bradshaw was more Bergdorf’s than Bloomingdales, Parker just so happens to be selling a collection of shoes at Bloomingdales, and will help shoppers pick out a pair from the SJP Collection before heading off for some fro-yo on the way to the ballet—where she just so happens to be on the board. See? Savvy.

Parker’s Sex and the City-ish experience will be on sale Tuesday morning via Airbnb. Act quickly, though, because there are only four spaces at $400 each, first come, first served and guests must be available to go shopping on Oct. 6. The money raised will go to the New York City Ballet, of course.

Parker isn’t the only star looking for a side hustle-for-a-cause: NFL player-turned-TV-host Michael Strahan is taking guests golfing to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and actor Ansel Elgort (* swoon*) will take visitors to the exotic locale of Brooklyn to benefit Americares hurricane relief efforts.ML