Dwayne Johnson just launched his own creative ad agency

Anyone who’s followed The Rock’s career knows never to underestimate the man known as Dwayne Johnson, or put his 6-foot-5, 258 lb frame in any specific career box. Otherwise you’d never have guessed the same guy who asked WWE fans if they could smell what he was cookin’ would one day sing in a hit Disney film.

Now he can add advertising agency founder to his resume: While Johnson is no stranger to brand work (witness Project Rock, the co-branded Under Armour lifestyle line he developed with Droga5 and WME, and his recent Siri campaign for Apple), he’s now getting directly involved by launching his own creative ad agency called Seven Bucks Creative.

According to AdAge, the new creative company, cofounded by Johnson’s business manager Dany Garcia, will be led by chief marketing officer Chet Gulland, a former head of strategy at Droga5.

Can you smell what The Rock is sellin’?JB