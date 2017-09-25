Uber’s new CEO has apologized to London in an open letter

Uber’s new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, apologized in the letter, posted to Twitter, for the company’s “mistakes.” In the letter, Khosrowshahi said:

“While Uber has revolutionized the way people move in cities around the world, it’s equally true that we’ve got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologize for the mistakes we’ve made.”

The letter goes on to admit Uber isn’t perfect, but under his new leadership Uber will “work with London to make things right.” The letter’s contrite tone seems to strike the right notes from a company that has previously seemed to be above the rules. However, only time will tell if it will help Uber to remain active in London.

Open letter to Londoners in today’s Evening Standard from Uber’s new CEO @dkhos: pic.twitter.com/LOuLgPvF4B — Alex Belardinelli (@abelardinelli) September 25, 2017

MG