“Lock him up”? Jared Kushner used private email for White House business

Trump’s son-in-law and senior presidential adviser has used a private email for carrying out official White House business, Politico reports. Aids who exchanged emails with Kushner at his private email address since Trump took office in January include former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, and spokesman Josh Raffel. Topics reportedly discussed in the emails included media coverage and event planning. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump continually called for the imprisonment of rival Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account while she was secretary of state. A frequent rally cry at Trump events was and remains “Lock her up!” over her use of private emails.MG