Russian “botnet” could have helped German far-right party win historic gains in yesterday’s election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term yesterday in the country’s elections, but the country’s far-right party, Alternative for Germany, or AfD, did better than expected with 13% of the vote, enabling it to enter the German parliament–a first for a far-right party in Germany in 60 years. But now there is evidence that, as with the U.S. elections last year and the French elections earlier this year, Russian operatives were trying to sway the German elections. As Politico reports, an analysis by the think tank Atlantic Council revealed that in the 48 hours leading up to the election a host of social media accounts linked to Russia was trying to promote hashtags on Twitter connected to the AfD.MG