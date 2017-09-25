Trump is indefinitely barring citizens from seven countries in new travel ban

On Sunday Trump issued a new travel ban that will bar almost all citizens from seven countries from entering the United States, reports the New York Times. The countries this time around are Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, and North Korea. Also, citizens of Venezuela who try to enter the U.S. will be subject to restrictions and heightened scrutiny. Unlike his last travel ban, which included only Muslim-majority countries, the inclusion of North Korea and Venezuela means that Trump’s order this time will be harder to fight in the courts on the basis of religious discrimination. The new travel ban goes into effect next month.MG