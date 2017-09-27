Yes, It’s Possible To Be An Activist Even If Your Employer Frowns On It

From marches to fundraising to calling campaigns, many people have felt called get involved in some form of activism this year. But for many people their office policies or career choices may prohibit it. Media companies, government agencies, companies that do business with the government, and others may have policies or rules—written or unwritten—about employees engaging in certain types of activism or political activities. And while they may not be able to fire you for your views , such actions could make your work environment uncomfortable.

“If you’re a social justice advocate working in a corporation that is regulated and you can’t really get involved on the activist side, no matter who is in power, there are (still) a lot of opportunities to help,” says Tom Watson, president of CauseWired, a consulting firm that works with nonprofits and corporations to inspire people to get involved, and author of CauseWired: Plugging In, Getting Involved, Changing the World. Satisfying the drive to get involved while determining how far you want to requires understanding your rights, your employer’s expectations, and the type of involvement that matters to you, he says.

Finding Your Comfort Zone

Kathleen Beebout, a health professions investigator with the Iowa Board of Nursing, is a longtime volunteer and works on a variety of causes, including teaching U.S. citizenship classes to refugees, serving on the board of the Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus Board, and, at one time, operating Pies with a Purpose, which encouraged people to donate money or time to various charities by giving them pies for doing so. She even volunteered for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

While her employer doesn’t limit her involvement, she draws her own line, and avoids getting involved in issues that might be perceived to present a conflict of interest in her work. “So, there might be issues that might relate to healthcare or nursing that I wouldn’t like to be publicly commenting on,” she says.

But some employees face more restrictions on where they can get involved. Margaret Herring, a former investigator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), had always been interested in politics. Yet, her involvement was “circumscribed by the Hatch Act, and there are some limitations. You can donate to political organizations and candidates, but you can’t use your position or identify yourself as an employee of the EPA or Department of Labor or whatever,” she says. Herring ultimately joined the League of Women Voters in Chicago, which helped her learn more about the city’s laws and follow legislative issues that were important to her.

Deciding What to Do

Of course, being an employee doesn’t rob you of your First Amendment rights, says Ellen Storch, a labor and employment partner at the law firm Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP. She says that states also have different laws with regard to what employers can require of employees. For example, in New York, where Storch practices, there is a statute that prohibits employers from discriminating against employees for lawful off-duty recreational activities.