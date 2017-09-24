advertisement
Take a Knee Sunday: NFL games are scheduled all day so expect lots of protests

In a series of early-morning tweets on Sunday, President Trump doubled down on his divisive condemnation of NFL players who kneel during the American national anthem. Trump first made the comments at a rally in Alabama last week, saying such behavior should be a friable offense.

If Trump were hoping his rhetoric would scare players into thinking twice about joining a “take a knee” protest during the NFL’s full slate of games today, he’s going to be disappointed. The first game—between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars—kicked off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET, and several players from both teams knelt during the national anthem. Even the Jaguars’ owner, Shahid Khan—a Trump supporter—took part in the protest. Some said it was the largest “take a knee” protest yet.

Expect more protests as the day continues. More than a dozen NFL games are scheduled to take place across the country today, beginning at 1 p.m. when the Cleveland Browns face off against the Indianapolis Colts on CBS. Eight other games are slated for that time slot.

Another round of games starts at 4:05 p.m. ET with the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans on Fox, and the day culminates with an Oakland-Washington face-off 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Check out the full NFL schedule here.CZ

