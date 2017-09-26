“A Pig’s Bladder On A Stick” And Other Insults World Leaders Have Hurled

The war of words is heating up between North Korea and the United States. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un called U.S. President Donald Trump “a dotard” and a “frightened dog” after Trump threatened his country during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Trump responded the next morning by calling Kim a “madman” and said he would test him “like never before.” That in turn caused Russian spokesman Sergei Lavrov to call the leaders “ hotheads ” who needed to “calm down.” Then on Monday, North Korea’s foreign minister told reporters that Trump’s language amounted to a declaration of war. (The White House press secretary disputed that characterization.)

Still, these insults pale in comparison to critiques hurled by British politician Andrew Faulds who called Shadow Foreign Secretary John Davies a “fat-arsed twit,” or Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, who called President Barack Obama a “poor ignoramus.” That’s just the tip of the delightful iceberg of diplomatic insults, though. Here are some of the greatest political insults of all time:

None of these compare though to Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky who wanted to take back Alaska, suggested killing all migratory birds to stop bird flu, called the Royal Baby a “bloodsucker,” and let loose with a string of insults that would make Johnson or Duterte blush.

Then again, none of these insults were hurled within the seemingly very real context of nuclear war.

Christopher R. Hill, a former ambassador to South Korea who served presidents of both parties, told the New York Times that Trump’s insults could undercut his ability to find a peaceful solution to the dispute, playing into Kim’s characterization of the U.S. as an evil nation bent on the country’s destruction. Hill–who was the last American to hold formal talks with the government in Pyongyang, under George W. Bush–said he and Condoleezza Rice, then the secretary of state, regularly advised President Bush to “avoid the personal invectives,” because “they never help,” he said. “My sense from four years of those talks is that getting personal is not helpful.”