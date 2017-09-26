“If I Were An Alien, I Wouldn’t Feel All That Welcome Here”: Designing An Invite For Extraterrestrials

Hostility toward outsiders reached a breaking point this year in the United States, with the Donald Trump administration seeking to bar entry to people from predominantly Muslim countries, and threatening to severely curtail the number of refugees the country shelters from conflicts and crises around the globe. Similar tensions have played out elsewhere too, as more countries close their doors to refugees, and the U.K. prepares to separate from the European Union under the leadership of an isolationist administration.

If our planet is this inhospitable to its own inhabitants, says the experimental philosopher Jonathon Keats, just think about the message we must be sending to extraterrestrial life.

Keats, an artist and thinker whose work–like this “car of the future” that functions almost like an extension of the human body–aims to challenge our preconceived notions about the way the world works, and the possibilities contained within it, has spent quite a bit of time pondering the Fermi paradox. First posed in 1950 by the Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, the paradox asks: Given the likelihood of other intelligent life forms scattered throughout the galaxy, where are they? And why haven’t they paid Earth a visit?

Various theories have abounded to try to solve the paradox–one, put forth by Stephen Hawking, supposes that other civilizations haven’t advertised their presence because to do so would put them at risk for attack. Keats thinks otherwise. “To me, this is really more a reflection on our own society,” Keats tells Fast Company. “That is to say, if I were an alien, I wouldn’t feel all that welcome here.”

To send the signal that extraterrestrial life is welcome on Earth, Keats has created, for his latest project, a series of cosmic welcome mats. One will be displayed at the Adelaide Convention Centre during the International Astronautical Congress, beginning September 26; smaller versions of all four mats will rest at various entrances to the nearby Flinders University.

“Welcome mats are the universal technology for extending a sense of welcome,” Keats says. They’re a departure from the scant other attempts to send a message to extraterrestrial life, which, like the Voyager Golden Records, were meant to communicate the essence of humankind and life on Earth. They were not, Keats says, an invitation, which is what he’s aiming for. But to ensure that a sense of openness and belonging could be conveyed to life forms whose language and customs and physicality are entirely unknown, Keats had to abandon our cultural iconography and devise a more universal message. “A true universality is probably unattainable,” Keats says, “but you can approach it.”

The underlying of the mats is: You are welcome here. “You,” in this case, appears as an amorphous red blob, meant to represent the extraterrestrial visitor. Here, Keats was careful to avoid our stereotypes of “little green men” and instead gravitated toward something that was “as far from anything identifiable on our planet as possible” to leave open the potential for interpretation. “Welcome” is communicated by the blob’s ability to fit into its surroundings—the four mat designs represent, in turn, the concepts of fitting, stretching, growing, and shifting, to convey different permutations of how our Earth can accommodate new life forms.