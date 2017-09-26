This Is What Coding Bootcamps Need To Do To Beat The Backlash

Coding bootcamps, which offer short-term, intensive training in software development, data science, cybersecurity, and UX design, are hitting the downward curve of the hype cycle. With two recent high-profile closures , of Dev Bootcamp and the Iron Yard, many are questioning whether these programs are still capable of turning out high-quality graduates.

But the fact is that this market is still growing fast, a sign of high demand, not only for students looking to boost their tech skills, but also for employers on the hunt for talent. At SwitchUp, the coding bootcamp review site I founded in 2014, we’ve gathered lots of data and feedback from our students about what works and what doesn’t. To meet those needs and prove their long-term value despite a rising chorus of skeptics, here are a few things coding bootcamps will need to do.

Point-Counterpoint:

1. Don’t Scale Up At The Cost Of Quality

If opening a new bootcamp location means reducing your ability to deliver the educational value that originally put you on the map, don’t do it. This should be obvious, but plenty of bootcamps are backed by investors eager to see growth, which can add tremendous pressure to scale up prematurely. But while the desire to expand may be tempting, the long-term damage to your brand as a result of bad reviews or low job placements can be irreversible. Every bootcamp’s top priority should be exceptional training–no excuses.

2. Reflect The Needs Of Local Markets

If your bootcamp has multiple locations, the most efficient thing to do is cut and paste your curriculum; after all, offering the same courses everywhere might seem like the consistent, equitable thing to do. Don’t make this mistake. Bootcamps that don’t offer coursework that reflects the unique needs of local employers will suffer in the long run.

Top-rated bootcamps like Hack Reactor, Metis, and Fullstack Academy establish close partnerships with the prospective employers of their grads in every location where they have a presence, and rely on industry feedback to influence curricula. These partners–which include Uber, Facebook, and Google–help bootcamps better understand the ins and outs of local hiring demands, and respond in kind.

3. Keep Your Offerings Current And Relevant

While it’s a cliché that the tech industry is in a constant state of flux, it also happens to be true. Bootcamps need to acknowledge this fluidity by adapting their curricula to the rapidly changing demands of employers. After all, those needs may be much different in just six months from now.