BREAKING: Uber just lost its license to operate in London

and, most damningly, its use of its Greyball software to block regulatory bodies from the app and its data from officials undertaking regulatory and enforcement duties

Uber has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo

Here is what London mayor Sadiq Khan had to say about the decision:

I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and to be a natural home for exciting new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service.

However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect–particularly when it comes to the safety of customers. Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security.

I fully support TfL’s decision–it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety and security.

Any operator of private hire services in London needs to play by the rules.