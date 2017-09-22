Google celebrates “West Side Story” anniversary with virtual museum

The iconic musical is now 60 years old, and Google is celebrating its birthday in conjunction with Carnegie Hall, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, the National Museum of American Jewish History, and the Museum of the City of New York. The organizations have set up a special website hosting a virtual museum containing images and video of the Romeo and Juliet-inspired musical. The content features looks at the original production as well as various other editions across the decades. And if you don a virtual reality headset, you can even explore some of the real-world locations that inspired the musical’s sets, as well as watch Riff telling the Jets to wait for the rumble to fight with the Sharks in 360º video.MG