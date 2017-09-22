CDC: Yellow fever-carrying mosquitoes could invade 75% of America

The Centers for Disease Control has warned that there is a chance that three-fourths of America could be invaded by mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus, dengue, and yellow fever, reports the Independent. The paper says the danger comes from warming temperatures in the winter, and notes that if just one day in the winter exceeds 50º Fahrenheit, the chances that the area would be suitable for disease-carrying mosquitoes increased. Cold temps, on the other hand, meant that their eggs would likely not survive–and thus greatly reduce their ability to spread disease. The CDC says the possibility of disease-carrying mosquitoes infecting humans is just another example of how climate change could impact human health.MG