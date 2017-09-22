What Mountaineering Taught Me About Building A Company From Scratch

When I first started mountaineering, I would get dropped off by a helicopter at the top of the mountain and ski down. The experience was exhilarating and technically challenging, but I felt like something was missing. I felt like I was cheating and taking the easy way out.

So I started climbing mountains with friends, first in the Swiss Alps, then in places like the Shawangunks in New York and Ben Nevis Caste Ridge in Scotland. I found the sense of freedom both thrilling and shocking. In my everyday life, I have to wear a seatbelt or ride with a light on my bike. Not so on the side of a mountain. There, you can literally risk your life and there are few people around to supervise.

Running a private company isn’t life threatening, but that risky, no-rules environment can be just as exciting–and daunting. If you don’t plan well or think carefully, you lose your route, and you’re the only one you can blame. Both require perseverance, and when you make it past an obstacle in either pursuits, whether it be a rock ledge or a major business win, it feels extraordinary. These are a few of the lessons from my mountain-climbing hobby that have fed into my experience as a startup founder.

Related: How My Entry-Level Job Helped Me Become A Mid-20s Entrepreneur

Don’t Get Ahead Of Yourself–Start At The Bottom

I built my first company, Bibit, on top of existing payment infrastructure that hadn’t been updated since the 1970s. Our solution was like a nice coat of paint on a crumbling interior. I soon discovered that this approach was like skiing down the mountain rather than scaling it. So I decided the next time I would start from the beginning and build a company from the ground up.

In 2006, two cofounders and I launched Adyen as an entirely new payments infrastructure, which gave us greater control over more parts of payments transactions. We focused on technology first, then sales, building from the inside out. The scope and mission felt different and better.

Make Every Big Decision As A Team

Mountaineering is a very personal pursuit; you’re left to choose each new foothold on your own. But determining when and whether to set out on a climb should never just be a solo affair. Responsible mountain climbers are always looking out for each other. If someone has a good reason to believe the weather might change, we’ll pull out the barometer and decide what we should to do together.