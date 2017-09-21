Chatting about movies on Facebook? A bot may drop in to sell you tickets

It’s totally convenient! Or completely creepy. According to Variety, here’s how the suggestion bot works:

When a person in a group or one-to-one conversation expresses interest in finding show times, information about movies or buying movie tickets, [Facebook’s “artificial intelligence-based platform”] M will suggest they open the Fandango chat extension.

In the example provided by Fandango, one person says, “It’s mooovie night!! What do you want to see?” Her friend replies, “Let’s go see Thor!” which triggers the M assistant to pull up a prompt below the chat window that says “Buy Tickets for Thor: Ragnarok.”