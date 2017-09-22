Seinfeld’s House Of Cards, Another “Blade Runner” Prologue: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

If Marvel Entertainment has taught what a well-timed teaser and an expertly soundtracked trailer can do for movie marketing, then 3AM and Ridley Scott have done just as much with thoughtful, complementary creative content. Maybe it doesn’t get the adrenaline up quite like a Hulk x Led Zeppelin combo , but frankly it’s just as exciting.

Filmed on set during Blade Runner 2049′s principal photography, a new short film “2048: Nowhere to Run” introduces us to an outlaw Replicant in hiding, played by Dave Bautista, who has to risk everything to save an innocent life. It’s the second short film prologue, following “2036: Nexus Dawn,” also directed by Scott, that posted a couple of weeks ago and starred Jared Leto. It’s also cool enough, well written, and short enough to crank fanboy excitement up to 11. Onward!

Netflix “Seinfeld Meets Underwood”

What: Part of the funny, ongoing “Netflix Is a Joke” campaign that went into hyperdrive during the Emmys with spots that dropped comedy superstars like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ellen Degeneres, and Dave Chappelle in hit Netlfix dramas.

Who: Netflix, Battery Agency

Why we care: As I said earlier this week, it’s really tough to beat the ol’ comedic cameo in a drama bit, and here Seinfeld and Netflix editors nail it by pairing the yammering comedian next to the fictional president.

Warner Bros. “2048: Nowhere to Run”

What: The second short-film prologue to the upcoming Blade Runner 2049, directed by Luke Scott (Morgan) and starring Dave Bautista.

Who: Warner Bros., 3AM, Luke Scott