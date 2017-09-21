Sean Spicer and Corey Lewandowski are coming to Harvard, and alumni are not happy

Harvard alumni think their venerable institution has a little ‘splainin to do about why Sean Spicer and Corey Lewandowski were asked to be visiting fellows.

A group of alumni has penned an open letter to the Ivy League school asking them to justify hiring Lewandowski, who managed Donald Trump’s campaign before being ousted for assaulting a female reporter, and Spicer, the former White House communications director. “What can undergraduates learn from a man whose brief tenure in national communications began with an unabashed lie about crowd sizes, continued with an ignorant minimization of the Holocaust, dabbled in unvarnished hostility to the free press, and ended in public ignominy?” the alumni asked in the letter, which is still accepting signatures and comments from other Harvard students.

Many alums—and current students—are frustrated by the university’s decision to hire Spicer and Lewandowski, while rescinding their offer to Chelsea Manning and rescinding an offer of admission to its doctoral program for ex-convict Michelle Jones. It’s making it a little awkward to wear the Harvard tie to dinner at the Harvard Club to listen to successful Harvard alums wax nostalgic about their time at Harvard.ML