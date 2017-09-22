Zuck’s “Political Awakening”? Not So Fast

Since January, we’ve seen story after story offer speculation about whether Mark Zuckerberg will make a bid for the presidency. It won’t surprise you, then, that a Bloomberg profile of the Facebook CEO published Thursday spilled a lot of ink on Zuckerberg’s politicking. One thing we learned was that his “political awakening,” as the story calls it, only took root in early 2016.

“I guess it was while the primaries were going on,” he says. Trump was on the ascent, thanks to a nationalist message Zuckerberg saw as an attack on the global connectivity Facebook has long promoted. Similar movements were gaining ground in Europe.

On the surface, this rings true: Zuckerberg has grown more overtly political, from pledging his support for DACA—even responding to individual anti-immigration comments on Facebook—to making hires like former Obama advisors David Plouffe and Joel Benenson (the latter of whom, you might recall, was responsible for Hillary Clinton’s beleaguered 2016 campaign).

Zuckerberg says his desire—expressed in a plan he approved this summer—to maintain control of the company should he leave to serve the government relates more to an interest in “a temporary role in government related to technology or science.” But I’m not totally convinced of Zuckerberg’s political awareness, let alone any presidential aspirations, despite how pundits might view his actions and words since 2016. Let’s review:

His listening tour is (probably) mostly a ploy to get more people on Facebook

Oft-cited as proof of his political aspirations is Zuckerberg’s “listening tour,” which he announced in January as his personal challenge for 2017. “After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future,” he wrote at the time. He’s done exactly that, according to Bloomberg:

Since January, Zuckerberg has been on a tour of America that seems designed to combat those perceptions. He’s done laps at a Nascar track in North Carolina, sat in a big rig at a truck stop in Iowa, and jawed with workers at a fracking site in North Dakota. The ongoing road trip, organized in part by David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s former campaign manager and the head of policy and advocacy at Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organization, is being documented by a former presidential photographer for Newsweek. Much of the time on these trips, he’s accompanied by private security guards who resemble Secret Service agents.

It might appear Zuckerberg realized the gated community of Silicon Valley isn’t representative of the rest of the country, but his tour is also just good for business.

As Bloomberg notes repeatedly, Facebook has caught a lot of flak from Washington, most recently for selling $100,000 in political ads to accounts with ties to Russia. There’s also the fake news problem that has plagued Facebook since the election. And before the election, Facebook’s curation process was accused of having a liberal bias.

Zuckerberg’s tour is an attempt to both save face and put a face to the Facebook machine—and pick up some new Facebook users along the way. He also claims it’s just a personal challenge, another in an annual tradition that is, at this point, as much a publicity stunt as it is a genuine attempt at self-improvement.