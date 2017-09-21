Watch The Trailer For Wes Anderson’s New Stop-Motion Film “Isle Of Dogs”

Who: Fox Searchlight, Wes Anderson

Why we care: Have you seen The Fantastic Mr. Fox? Okay, even if not, mingling the creative precision and vision of Wes Anderson with the magic of stop-motion animation, combined with a storyline that involves banishing all of Japan’s (talking) dogs to one island, all inspired by the works of Akira Kurosawa, can’t help but intrigue. Then there’s the laundry list of superstar voices–Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, Greta Gerwig . . . and more.