How To Stop Boring Hiring Managers With Your Resume

“My resume reads like I’ve been a passive spectator in my own career, not a player. What am I doing wrong?”

advertisement

Initiative counts for a lot. Nobody wants to hire someone who’ll need to be poked and prodded to execute the basics. They want people who can see, and contribute, in new ways. Putting your resume into “action-oriented” mode is a great way to establish yourself as this kind of person. Here are some ways to get there: 1. Open With What You Can Do, Not What You Want Nothing kills a resume’s momentum faster than a dry opening paragraph describing what you’re after. Employers don’t care about what you’re after–not until after you’ve addressed their pain! So give them what they want right at the start. Here are some examples: Catalyst with revenue growth who can launch game-changing Pharma products, transform marketing ROI across domestic and global markets, and expand the reach and profitability of existing product lines.

“In the trenches” leader who can leverage a deep aeronautics background to solve mission critical field issues, as well as align operations to strategic plans. Related: Three Ways To Add Personality On Your Resume (And Three Ways Not To)

advertisement

2. Always Highlight The Result First Even though it feels strange at first, highlighting the end result of your actions first builds curiosity on the part of a reader, as well as anticipation to find out how you did it. It also makes for far more engaging reading. Before: Worked on five releases of SaaS talent acquisition solution on the product management side, which resulted in a 95% customer retention rate and double-digit revenue growth. Led a 12-person team. After: Delivered double-digit YOY revenue growth and attained a 95% customer retention rate through expert stewardship of the product management function, leading a 12-person team in the successful delivery of five releases of SaaS talent acquisition solution. 3. Don’t Rehash Core Responsibilities The more career successes you’ve accrued, the less you should mention daily tasks. Not doing this can actually undercut your credibility. Related: How To Embrace The Most Embarrassing Part Of Your Resume Start every major position listed on your resume with a “Scope Statement” that shows how you moved the needle. Here are some examples:

advertisement