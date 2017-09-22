How To Stop Boring Hiring Managers With Your Resume

“My resume reads like I’ve been a passive spectator in my own career, not a player. What am I doing wrong?”

Initiative counts for a lot. Nobody wants to hire someone who’ll need to be poked and prodded to execute the basics. They want people who can see, and contribute, in new ways.

Putting your resume into “action-oriented” mode is a great way to establish yourself as this kind of person.

Here are some ways to get there:

1. Open With What You Can Do, Not What You Want

Nothing kills a resume’s momentum faster than a dry opening paragraph describing what you’re after. Employers don’t care about what you’re after–not until after you’ve addressed their pain! So give them what they want right at the start.

Here are some examples:

Catalyst with revenue growth who can launch game-changing Pharma products, transform marketing ROI across domestic and global markets, and expand the reach and profitability of existing product lines.

“In the trenches” leader who can leverage a deep aeronautics background to solve mission critical field issues, as well as align operations to strategic plans.

