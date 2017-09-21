This Ad Agency Has Launched A Collaborative Plan To Make The Creative Class More Diverse

The issues of racial and gender diversity are faced by companies in every industry with increasing urgency. The advertising world is not unique in this respect. But because it is responsible for millions of messages and images that, like it or not, consciously and unconsciously help inform society’s view of itself, the need for diversity among its ranks becomes even more critical. Employment statistics aren’t encouraging. According to a 2014 Bureau of Labor Statistics report, of the 582,000 people employed in advertising and communications in the U.S., less than half were women, 10.5% Hispanic, 6.6% were black, and 5.7% Asian.

The issue has long been the subject of conference panels, white papers, and other industry reports, but increasingly, more groups are taking direct action to enact real change. This week, the agency 72andSunny joins the fray with an intriguing approach, one that acts both as a playbook for other companies to follow, drawing on the agency’s own progress on these issues, and as a call for new ideas and collaboration to add more proven strategies to the playbook.

“The 72andSunny Playbook” aims to expand and diversify the creative class by covering everything from recruitment policy, to employee support and retention programs, all with the goal to attract and keep as diverse a talent pool as possible.

Agency partner and Chief Operations Officer Evin Shutt says there were three main reasons for taking the playbook public. First, they knew their goals were ambitious enough that one company couldn’t achieve them alone. Second, as they started to share their approaches towards diversity with others in the industry, they found that many of their colleagues needed the bare basics on how to broach the problem. And third, by sharing their own approach and acknowledging that it’s not perfect, they hope others will build on their ideas.

“There’s a lot of interest and desire to participate, but many people don’t know where to start,” says Shutt. “Our hope is that this playbook will turn that interest into action faster and easier. We’re not experts in this. No one is. We believe that sharing our ideas will act as a catalyst for implementing action. We’re also encouraging others to put pressure on our approaches to make them better. A rising tide raises all ships.”

The playbook is essentially a 10-point start kit for any agency looking to begin or improve its own strategies for increasing its gender and racial diversity.

“For smaller companies that want to get involved, but have felt like they don’t have the time or resources to dedicate to it, hopefully, this can provide some easy steps for programs that can be implemented today,” says Shutt. “For larger companies, we want to learn from them–what programs are working, what they’ve tried and hasn’t worked–and hope they will partner with us in our mission of expanding and diversifying the creative class, as making real change will take all of us.”