You Probably Can’t Guess Who’s A Sex Worker In This Group–And That’s The Point

Why we care: From Pretty Woman to The Deuce, sex workers are often portrayed on film in a certain kind of light: trashy. A new video, however, explodes the myth that these professionals are all fishnet-clad, car window-knocking hustlers. “People Guess Who’s a Sex Worker” starts by asking some strangers to define what a sex worker is (it’s a category that includes not just prostitutes but strippers and basically anyone whose work is even sex-adjacent). Soon after, we meet a lineup of folks from a wide variety of genders, ages, ethnicities, and styles of dress. Some of these people are sex workers and some are not. The viewer’s inability to correctly pick who’s who—while the people we’re watching in the video attempt to do the same—should challenge some deeply held notions.