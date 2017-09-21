Dog-sitting website DogBuddy fetches $6 million in new funding

Investment bankers just gave a dog-sitting company something that is better than a Milk-Bone. DogBuddy has closed $5.9 million (€5 million) in Series A funding to further expand their dog-sitting services across London, TechCrunch reports .

DogBuddy connects dog owners across Europe with trusted dog-sitters who will take good care of pups while their owners are on vacation, taking a long weekend, or simply putting in too many hours at the office. The company offers walking, day sitting, or full boarding for dog owners in the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, and Norway, by connecting them with eager dog sitters via the DogBuddy website. The sitters are all vetted, customers leave reviews (probably mostly, “He was a very good boy”), and all services booked through DogBuddy are covered by insurance and emergency support.

If you want to get in on the dog-sitting action while you’re taking a sabbatical in Spain, consider signing up with DogBuddy–and pack some extra Milk-Bones in your carry-on.ML