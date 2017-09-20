Ikea’s New AR App Lets You See What Furniture Looks Like In Your Place

What: A new AR app from Ikea that lets you see what any item in its new catalogue will look like, anywhere.

Who: Ikea

Why we care: We’ve all been there. Eyes closed. Eyes open. Eyes closed. Eyes open. What will that couch/rug/table/lamp look like in this room? Now Ikea wants to leave less to your imagination by using Apple’s ARKit to create an AR app that will measure for and place any item in its catalogue, in any spot you can point your phone. It’s an ideal example of utility branded content. We all love a fun Snapchat filter but this tech tool is actually useful. It’s like Pokemon Go for cost-conscious adults.